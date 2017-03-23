A violent 36 hours in Jersey City: 5 ...

A violent 36 hours in Jersey City: 5 shot and 8 arrested during gun investigations

18 hrs ago

JERSEY CITY -- In a violent 36 hours this weekend, five people were shot and eight men were arrested while police attempt to crack down on gun and drug issues plaguing parts of the city. Two of the people shot this weekend were critically injured while police recovered five guns, city spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said.

