A troubling decade for Catholic high ...

A troubling decade for Catholic high schools in Hudson County

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

BAYONNE -- With this week's news that another local school could be forced to close next year, Hudson County could soon be left with only three Catholic high schools. Marist High School announced late Tuesday night it needed to raise $1.5 million by April 24 in order to remain open for the next school year, prompting quick and intense fundraising efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parking Enforcement 11 hr NJ Shopper 2
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Thu Sweeneys Corrupt 1
Snow Covered Traffic Crossings Mar 20 Stroller 4x4 Driver 1
News Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06) Mar 17 Bob Rienzo 8
Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017 Mar 17 jcalobserver 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,793,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC