A Jersey tradition: Mayors indicted over the past decade, and what happened to them
When news broke that longtime Paterson Mayor Jose "Joey" Torres was indicted on corruption charges this week, he joined a crowded fraternity of New Jersey elected officials who found themselves on the wrong side of the law. The Garden State has a well-documented history of political corruption spanning from the local zoning board to the governor's office.
