53-year-old Jersey City man facing cocaine and heroin charges
Police said James Johnson, of Bramhall Avenue, had 11 vials of suspected cocaine and 22 glassine envelopes of suspected heroin with the logo "One & Only" when arrested after making an apparent drug sale on Ocean Avenue around 7:30 p.m., the criminal complaint says. Johnson is charged with two counts each of drug possession, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of Our Lady of Sorrows School, located at 95 Clerk St., the complaint says.
Read more at The Jersey Journal.
