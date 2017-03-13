53-year-old Jersey City man facing co...

53-year-old Jersey City man facing cocaine and heroin charges

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Police said James Johnson, of Bramhall Avenue, had 11 vials of suspected cocaine and 22 glassine envelopes of suspected heroin with the logo "One & Only" when arrested after making an apparent drug sale on Ocean Avenue around 7:30 p.m., the criminal complaint says. Johnson is charged with two counts each of drug possession, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of Our Lady of Sorrows School, located at 95 Clerk St., the complaint says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06) Mar 17 Bob Rienzo 8
Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017 Mar 17 jcalobserver 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
News Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar... Feb 27 Old Prof 2
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,669 • Total comments across all topics: 279,679,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC