3 arrested after brawl at Secaucus drug rehab facility

JERSEY CITY -- Secaucus police officers responding to a report of a large fight at a County Avenue drug rehabilitation facility arrested three men, including one who allegedly attempted to strike someone with a weightlifting bar Friday night, officials said. A 44-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and outstanding municipal court warrants out of Camden, Gloucester, Pennsauken and Cherry Hill with a total bail of $3,180, Secaucus police said.

