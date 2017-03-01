3 arrested after brawl at Secaucus drug rehab facility
JERSEY CITY -- Secaucus police officers responding to a report of a large fight at a County Avenue drug rehabilitation facility arrested three men, including one who allegedly attempted to strike someone with a weightlifting bar Friday night, officials said. A 44-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and outstanding municipal court warrants out of Camden, Gloucester, Pennsauken and Cherry Hill with a total bail of $3,180, Secaucus police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 23
|democrat
|14
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC