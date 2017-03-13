2 men charged with killing man outsid...

2 men charged with killing man outside Jersey City house party headed to trial

Tommy Pham, of Van Wagenen Avenue, and Kevin Aviles, of Pavonia Avenue in the Marion section, both 22, are charged with murder and weapons offenses related to a knife that authorities say was used in the Aug. 17, 2014 killing of 22-year-old Kermy Amparo-Berroa, officials said. At about 4 a.m. that morning, Amparo-Berroa and his friend, Chamir Garcia, 24, of Jersey City, arrived at a Manhattan Avenue home as those attending the party were leaving.

