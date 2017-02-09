Yellow Brick Road leads to Jersey City

The Yellow Brick Road leads to Jersey City on Sunday when Puppetworks brings "The Wizard of Oz" to Merseles Studios for a months-long run. The program is being presented through May 28 by the Jersey City Theater Center's children's programming division -- JCTC-KIDS.

