Winter Storm Niko closes North Bergen, HCST schools Thursday, Feb. 9
Schools in the North Bergen and Hudson County Schools of Technology districts will be closed tomorrow in anticipation of a winter storm that could dump up to eight inches of snow on the county. One factor that went into the decision to close those schools is that North Bergen is considered one of the hilliest communities in the nation.
