Why the N.J. man who killed his mother-in-law with a machete is not yet in prison

JERSEY CITY -- A Jersey City man sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing his 82-year-old mother-in-law with a machete continues to undergo evaluation and has yet to be sent to a state prison facility. When he pleaded guilty in November, Oliver Pangilinan, 54, of Winfield Avenue, faced up to 25 years in prison for the Nov. 27, 2015 aggravated manslaughter of his mother-in-law, Consolacion Escolana.

