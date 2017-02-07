Which donut chain is looking to expand in Sparta?
A proposed Dunkin' Donuts franchise on Route 15 will be reviewed Wednesday night by the township's Zoning Board of Adjustment. In Jersey City on Tuesday, much smaller rival Krispy Kreme opened a factory store, the first of six new locations it is planning in Hudson and Bergen counties.
