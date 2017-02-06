West New York man facing litany of ch...

West New York man facing litany of charges after 12-hour standoff with police

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

JERSEY CITY -- Police officers exchanged gunfire with a war veteran at the beginning of a 12-hour standoff in West New York this weekend , authorities said Emmanuel Hernandez, 27, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, eluding, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault on a police officer. Police received a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday of a man with a gun inside a red Infiniti, according to a criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bayonne Shop rite 1 hr Former shop rite ... 1
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... 4 hr Fake News 2
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) 6 hr Pay the Phart 17
George E. Norcross 9 hr Election Fraud 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) 21 hr Liz 31
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Sat jimgriffo 5
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Jan 31 Major 2
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,618,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC