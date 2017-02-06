West New York man facing litany of charges after 12-hour standoff with police
JERSEY CITY -- Police officers exchanged gunfire with a war veteran at the beginning of a 12-hour standoff in West New York this weekend , authorities said Emmanuel Hernandez, 27, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, eluding, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault on a police officer. Police received a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday of a man with a gun inside a red Infiniti, according to a criminal complaint.
