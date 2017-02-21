Water main break reported in Downtown Jersey City, water company says
Repairs to a water main break in Downtown Jersey City weren't expected to begin until last night, a spokeswoman for the Suez North America water company said. The main break was reported after a contractor struck a water line that feeds a fire hydrant in front of 66 York St., about three blocks from the Hudson River, Suez spokeswoman Treva Spencer said.
