Two years later, Jersey City releases...

Two years later, Jersey City releases more emails that were focus of 'suit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Mayor Steve Fulop Wednesday released four emails his administration has spent two years keeping private, one day after an ally of one of his chief local foes asked a judge to order the city to release them. The emails, which were the focus of a lawsuit filed last year by Fulop foe Bill Matsikoudis' civic group and his law partner, Derek Fanciullo, include a back-and-forth between Fulop and an adviser about how to respond to a story printed in this newspaper in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) 14 hr Pharterious 13
should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay? Thu democrat 14
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Thu NO JUSTICE 3
should illegals get to stay without a green card? Feb 22 democrat 2
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,131,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC