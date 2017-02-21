Two years later, Jersey City releases more emails that were focus of 'suit

Mayor Steve Fulop Wednesday released four emails his administration has spent two years keeping private, one day after an ally of one of his chief local foes asked a judge to order the city to release them. The emails, which were the focus of a lawsuit filed last year by Fulop foe Bill Matsikoudis' civic group and his law partner, Derek Fanciullo, include a back-and-forth between Fulop and an adviser about how to respond to a story printed in this newspaper in 2014.

