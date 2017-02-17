Two plead guilty in luxury car insurance fraud scheme
Two men have pleaded guilty for their roles for a 2016 luxury car insurance fraud scheme. According to accusations filed by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, Milton Kevelier-Quezada purchased a 2011 Porsche from a salvage yard and then generated a fraudulent temporary registration for the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|15 hr
|jersey city
|13
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Bayonne Shop rite
|Feb 6
|Former shop rite ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC