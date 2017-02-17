Two plead guilty in luxury car insura...

Two plead guilty in luxury car insurance fraud scheme

Two men have pleaded guilty for their roles for a 2016 luxury car insurance fraud scheme. According to accusations filed by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, Milton Kevelier-Quezada purchased a 2011 Porsche from a salvage yard and then generated a fraudulent temporary registration for the vehicle.

