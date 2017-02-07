To-do list for the P.A.: Build new Li...

To-do list for the P.A.: Build new Lincoln Tunnel tube, cut port pollution

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Among the concerns and suggestions they raised at the final hearing in Jersey City included building a fourth tube of the Lincoln Tunnel, worries about traffic on local streets when the tunnel Helix is rebuilt and why no money was allocated to fight pollution choking neighborhoods in Newark. Traffic from a project to rebuild the "Helix" between the Lincoln Tunnel and Route 495 are among concerns that Hoboken residents have, said Councilwoman Tiffanie Fisher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement 23 hr crying towels 4 sale 2
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Tue SnowFlake 4
Bayonne Shop rite Mon Former shop rite ... 1
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) Mon Pay the Phart 17
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Jan 31 Major 2
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Hudson County was issued at February 08 at 3:17PM EST

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,672,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC