To-do list for the P.A.: Build new Lincoln Tunnel tube, cut port pollution
Among the concerns and suggestions they raised at the final hearing in Jersey City included building a fourth tube of the Lincoln Tunnel, worries about traffic on local streets when the tunnel Helix is rebuilt and why no money was allocated to fight pollution choking neighborhoods in Newark. Traffic from a project to rebuild the "Helix" between the Lincoln Tunnel and Route 495 are among concerns that Hoboken residents have, said Councilwoman Tiffanie Fisher.
