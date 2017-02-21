Three cars stripped of all tires in Jersey City in one night
Three unlucky motorists woke up Wednesday to bad news, finding that thieves had stripped their cars of all their tires and rims and left the cars on cinder blocks. The unknown thieves grabbed the wheels off a Toyota Corolla on Stegman Parkway, a Honda Accord on West Side Avenue and another Toyota Corolla on Fowler Avenue.
