Thief targets Jersey City firehouse burglarized last week: cops
The Jersey City firehouse on Ocean Avenue as seen on Feb. 1, 2017, the day authorities say a woman stole gear from the firehouse less than a week after a man burglarized it. appeared to show Carter walking on Grant Avenue before she is accused of robbing the bodega.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 31
|Major
|2
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Jan 30
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jan 27
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|Jan 27
|crysw2003
|27
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC