The Latest: Jersey City mayor signs sanctuary city order
Democratic Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has signed an executive order strengthening policies around the city's status as a sanctuary for people living in the country illegally. The signing comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's signing of an executive order that referred to withholding some federal funds from towns that bar local officials from communicating with federal authorities about someone's immigration status.
