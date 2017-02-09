The compassion gap between Christie a...

The compassion gap between Christie and NY: Wider than the Hudson | Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Gov. Christie apparently has decided that the American instinct to help desperate souls can be erased as easily as the words on a website. Still loyal to the president who humiliates him at every turn, the governor continues to applaud Donald Trump's order on refugees, and now the difference between our state and our more compassionate neighbor cannot be more stark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Jersey Corruption Wed Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Jan 31 Major 2
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,757 • Total comments across all topics: 278,741,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC