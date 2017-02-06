Teen will be tried as adult for 2015 murder in Jersey City's McGinley Square
JERSEY CITY -- The teen charged with gunning down a 25-year-old man outside the McGinley Square Dunkin Donuts in 2015 will be tried as an adult. Elijah Hilliard has been indicted on first-degree murder and weapons charges for the Aug. 4 shooting death of Kempton Cummings , the father of a young child who was engaged to marry his girlfriend.
