Tax break for Jersey City building wi...

Tax break for Jersey City building with new school gets council OK

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

JERSEY CITY -- The City Council last night approved a 25-year tax break for a proposed 52-story Columbus Drive residential tower that will include a new public school paid for by the developer. The council's 6-3 vote came after a lengthy public hearing that saw more than two dozen people sound off on the plan, a large majority of them union workers who said the project would bring needed jobs to city residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Jersey Corruption 14 hr Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Wed discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Wed Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Tue crying towels 4 sale 2
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Tue SnowFlake 4
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Jan 31 Major 2
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,508 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC