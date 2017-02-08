Tax break for Jersey City building with new school gets council OK
JERSEY CITY -- The City Council last night approved a 25-year tax break for a proposed 52-story Columbus Drive residential tower that will include a new public school paid for by the developer. The council's 6-3 vote came after a lengthy public hearing that saw more than two dozen people sound off on the plan, a large majority of them union workers who said the project would bring needed jobs to city residents.
