Survives 'murder' attempt
A 25-year-old town man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and weapons charges after shooting a woman Saturday morning, according to police. Harrison police, with assistance from the Jersey City police, charged Victor Sagastume,of Washington Street, at 2:40 a.m. Saturday.
