Super PAC linked to Fulop raised zero dollars at end of 2016
The only money the super PAC made in the final month of last year was interest from TD Bank in the amount of $1,058.99. The PAC is sitting on $3.2 million, a smidgen more than its war chest at the end of 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Tue
|Major
|2
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Jan 30
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jan 27
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|Jan 27
|crysw2003
|27
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC