Special CAS performance features Cand...

Special CAS performance features Candido, T.K. Blue

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Legendary percussionist Candido, who will turned 96 in April, and heralded saxophonist and composer T.K. Blue performed at the Community Awareness Series event, which was presented in collaboration with the Jazz Foundation of America. Candido and Blue were given city proclamations by Jersey City Councilman Jermaine Robinson at the Miller branch of the Jersey City Free Public Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar... Mon Old Prof 2
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay? Feb 23 democrat 14
should illegals get to stay without a green card? Feb 22 democrat 2
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,212,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC