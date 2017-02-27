Special CAS performance features Candido, T.K. Blue
Legendary percussionist Candido, who will turned 96 in April, and heralded saxophonist and composer T.K. Blue performed at the Community Awareness Series event, which was presented in collaboration with the Jazz Foundation of America. Candido and Blue were given city proclamations by Jersey City Councilman Jermaine Robinson at the Miller branch of the Jersey City Free Public Library.
