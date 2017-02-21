Should Secaucus be a - sanctuary'? Woman urges council to adopt status, town honors Amico
"Sanctuary cities" are becoming a hot-button issue. Union City and Jersey City recently declared themselves "sanctuary cities" to stand up to President Donald Trump's executive orders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|19 hr
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 23
|democrat
|14
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC