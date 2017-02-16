Should Fulop have publicly discussed 17-year-old murder victim's criminal record?
JERSEY CITY - A Superior Court judge is expected to decide on Friday whether a murdered teen's criminal record should be given to the attorney representing the man charged with the 17-year-old's death. Daequan Jackson , 18, is charged with fatally shooting Leander Williams during a party held inside a church hall on Aug. 9. Two young girls attending the party were also injured when the gunfire erupted.
