Separate hearings set for men charged in Hoboken homicide, West New York standoff
Khalif Geiger, left, and Emmanuel Hernandez, right, are due back in court for detention hearing Thursday. (Photos by Jessica Remo JERSEY CITY -- Detention hearings will be held Thursday for a man charged with fatally shooting an 18-year-old in Hoboken last month, and for a military veteran accused of staging a 12-hour standoff with police over the weekend in West New York.
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|2 hr
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|4 hr
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Tue
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Tue
|SnowFlake
|4
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 31
|Major
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
