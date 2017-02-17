School violence numbers mislead, caus...

School violence numbers mislead, cause confusion

Overall inappropriate behavior in our county schools -- in the form of violence, vandalism, possession of weapons, substance offenses, harassment, intimidation and bullying -- occurred about a dozen times per 1,000 students last year. The exact figure, based on reports submitted to the New Jersey Department of Education for its annual Violence and Vandalism report released last week, is 11.9 of those infractions per 1,000 students.

