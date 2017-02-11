Sanctuary areas would ruin the nation; Why didn't Obama act on Flynn recording | Feedback
The Feb. 16 editorial is filled with expertly crafted, unsubstantiated accusations and innuendo. You chose not to say that the recordings of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn were done while Barack Obama was still president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|3 hr
|mexico
|1
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Sun
|jersey city
|13
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC