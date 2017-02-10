Saint Peter's University to host immi...

Saint Peter's University to host immigration reform panel

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Immigration reform will be the topic of a panel discussion hosted by the Guarini Institute for Government and Leadership at Saint Peter's University next week in Jersey City. The Feb. 16 symposium, entitled "Comprehensive Immigration Reform: Seeking a Path to Citizenship" will focus on President Trump's seismic move to ban travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
Bayonne Shop rite Feb 6 Former shop rite ... 1
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) Feb 6 Pay the Phart 17
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,984 • Total comments across all topics: 278,774,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC