Saint Peter's University to host immigration reform panel
Immigration reform will be the topic of a panel discussion hosted by the Guarini Institute for Government and Leadership at Saint Peter's University next week in Jersey City. The Feb. 16 symposium, entitled "Comprehensive Immigration Reform: Seeking a Path to Citizenship" will focus on President Trump's seismic move to ban travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days.
