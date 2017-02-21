Rally for transgender rights set for Jersey City
A participant holds signs from a stoop next door to the Stonewall National Monument during a rally in support of transgender youth, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in New York. Several hundred demonstrators shouted "Trump is a fascist, drive him out" at the Manhattan rally, in which supporters spoke out against President Donald Trump's decision to roll back a federal rule saying public schools had to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their chosen gender identity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Thu
|democrat
|14
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Thu
|NO JUSTICE
|3
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC