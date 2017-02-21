Rally for transgender rights set for Jersey City

A participant holds signs from a stoop next door to the Stonewall National Monument during a rally in support of transgender youth, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in New York. Several hundred demonstrators shouted "Trump is a fascist, drive him out" at the Manhattan rally, in which supporters spoke out against President Donald Trump's decision to roll back a federal rule saying public schools had to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their chosen gender identity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.