Public Storage facility opens in Downtown Jersey City
The seven-story, block-long building at 133 Second St. has reopened as a Public Storage facility, currently with 290 units, the company announced. Company officials say that approximately 4,000 units will be available later this year, making it the largest Public Storage facility nationwide.
