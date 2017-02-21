President Trumpa s history of using a...

President Trumpa s history of using anonymous sources

President Donald Trump used part of his speech at an annual gathering of conservatives Friday to take aim at reporters' use of anonymous sources, despite using unidentified sources himself in the past. "They shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody's name," Trump said in his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

