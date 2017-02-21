Police searching for one stolen car find 2 at same Jersey City address
Jersey City police located two stolen cars on Montrose Avenue near Carlton Avenue on Feb. 22, 2017. Officers investigating a car theft early Wednesday morning located the vehicle they were looking for -- and another car that had been stolen out of Union City, Jersey City police said.
