Patient minivan stolen from company: cops
A minivan used to transport people to and from medical appointments was stolen outside the Jersey City company's office on Harrison Avenue yesterday morning, Jersey City police said. The Access Care Transport employee told police that he had pulled out the company minivan onto Harrison Avenue and kept it running while he put his personal car in the parking lot at 5:30 a.m. While he was parking his car, a man walked up to the minivan, jumped in and drove off, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|16 hr
|Life Choices
|2
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Bayonne Shop rite
|Feb 6
|Former shop rite ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC