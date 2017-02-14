Patient minivan stolen from company: cops

A minivan used to transport people to and from medical appointments was stolen outside the Jersey City company's office on Harrison Avenue yesterday morning, Jersey City police said. The Access Care Transport employee told police that he had pulled out the company minivan onto Harrison Avenue and kept it running while he put his personal car in the parking lot at 5:30 a.m. While he was parking his car, a man walked up to the minivan, jumped in and drove off, police said.

