Open arms in Jersey City for newly settled refugee families
JERSEY CITY -- Ask Suha Shaaban why she fled Syria more than two years ago and she responds with a simple answer. Shaaban, 35, escaped the war-ravaged Middle Eastern country with her husband and two children, settling in Jersey City's McGinley Square neighborhood 21 months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Bayonne Shop rite
|Feb 6
|Former shop rite ...
|1
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC