NYC art gallery relocates, opens exhibit in Jersey City
Jonathan LeVine Projects is bringing its "Welcome to New Jersey" - a multidisciplinary exhibition that highlights street art, pop surrealism, and hyper realism - to Jersey City's Mana Contemporary art complex from Saturday, Feb. 18 through March 18. It's the gallery's first show in it's new digs and is intended as a preview of the internationally-based, multidisciplinary artists that the gallery will present in Jersey City though exhibitions, mural projects and special programs.
