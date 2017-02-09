Northeast US dealing with powerful, f...

Northeast US dealing with powerful, fast-moving snowstorm; several flights canceled

Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A powerful, fast-moving storm swept through the northeastern U.S. Thursday, making for a slippery morning commute and leaving some residents bracing for blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow. Commuters in the densely populated region awoke to windblown snow - less than 24 hours after enjoying spring-like temperatures - and faced slick highways.

Jersey City, NJ

