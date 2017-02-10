North Bergen 6th-grader captures Jersey Journal-Hudson spelling bee title
SECAUCUS -- Most people probably don't know the definitions of words such as "embarcadero," a noun describing the landing place on an inland waterway, or "flautino, " a small flute, let alone know how to spell them. But 11-year-old Naomi Castellanos does, and she can do it in front of a large audience to top it off.
