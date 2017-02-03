No ban, no wall, sanctuary for all' Jersey City rallies on behalf of refugees from Syria, elsewhere
While not all of the estimated 1,200 people who turned out in Newark Avenue's pedestrian plaza on Jan. 29 came to protest Donald Trump's travel ban, those who supported his initiatives kept to themselves as more vocal critics took the center stage. Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 28 that suddenly limited or halted travel into the United States from seven countries deemed to impose a possible risk of terrorist activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|6 hr
|jimgriffo
|5
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 31
|Major
|2
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Jan 30
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jan 27
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|Jan 27
|crysw2003
|27
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC