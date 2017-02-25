NJ Political Digest: State Senate Ven...

NJ Political Digest: State Senate Vents at Trump Immigration Order

The state Senate was in session yesterday, and while members tackled a bunch of measures that will impact New Jersey residents, it was a symbolic vote condemning President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration that sparked conversations. Gov. Chris Christie was also busy, vetoing a bill that would have punished casino owner Carl Icahn after he closed the Taj Mahal following a labor dispute, putting the kibosh on a measure that would have required county and state prosecutors to publish information about how they use civil courts to seize private property and halting efforts aimed at once again making it easier to obtain a valid birth certificate from Jersey City or Hudson County.

