NJ Gop needs to build some heft; Curtis good for Jersey City, more| Letters
The nation has a new President and the GOP has returned to lead the country with the Presidency and a majority in both houses of Congress. There are 33 Republican governors to the Democrats 16, and the majority of state legislators across the country are part of the GOP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 31
|Major
|2
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Jan 30
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jan 27
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|Jan 27
|crysw2003
|27
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC