New Play Festival opening in Jersey City
Merseles Studios is located on the second floor of the building on the right at 339 Newark Ave., Jersey City. A series of staged readings by established and new playwrights is opening in Jersey City at what the Jersey City Theater Center hopes will be an annual New Play Festival.
