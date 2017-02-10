New JSQ Community Association meeting focuses on public safety, homeless
Jersey City Police Deputy Chief Mark Hussey addressed public safety issues in the Journal Square area at the New JSQ Community Association's monthly meeting this morning and said the city is working to hire more police officers. "Everybody reads the newspaper - violent crime is horrible," Hussey told the roughly 40 people attending the Journal Square area community group meeting at Starting Points, located at 2737 Kennedy Boulevard.
