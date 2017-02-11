New Jersey
On Friendship Day in Jersey City, recently arrived refugees gathered to socialize and to find help adjusting to life in the United States. Refugees find help from local community organizations On Friendship Day in Jersey City, recently arrived refugees gathered to socialize and to find help adjusting to life in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Bayonne Shop rite
|Feb 6
|Former shop rite ...
|1
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC