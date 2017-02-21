N.J. man secretly videotaped woman wh...

N.J. man secretly videotaped woman while she showered, police say

Read more: The Jersey Journal

HIGHLAND PARK -- Police say a former borough man illegally videotaped women, including a 19-year-old who he filmed secretly while she showered at his home. Karl M Kjer, 57, was charged Friday with one count invasion of privacy for allegedly using a hidden camera to record the teenager in June, 2015, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said.

