N.J. man secretly videotaped woman while she showered, police say
HIGHLAND PARK -- Police say a former borough man illegally videotaped women, including a 19-year-old who he filmed secretly while she showered at his home. Karl M Kjer, 57, was charged Friday with one count invasion of privacy for allegedly using a hidden camera to record the teenager in June, 2015, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said.
