Murdered teen's criminal history is subject of next court hearing

JERSEY CITY -- The 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a teenager at a church hall party in August is due in court Thursday for a discovery hearing. Daequan Jackson is charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and weapons offenses for the Aug. 9 shooting that killed 17-year-old Leander Williams and injured two girls.

