Mumbai's red light district subject of one-woman show in Jersey City
The Borderless series at JCTC continues Sunday with HONOUR: Confessions of a Mumbai Courtesan, a solo-show that portrays life in India's red light District.The piece was written by and stars Dipti Mehta. The Jersey City Theater Center continues its Borderless series with HONOUR: Confessions of a Mumbai Courtesan -- an award-winning solo-show that portrays life in India's red light District.
