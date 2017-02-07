Most Jersey reservoirs are now at normal levels, but drought warning remains
Over the past two months, rainfall totals in New Jersey have been in the normal- to slightly-above-normal range, and reservoir levels have been rising. Larry Hajna, a spokesman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, said for the most part, we are now in pretty good shape, with the Combined Northeast Reservoir storage, Suez Water reservoir system, the North Jersey reservoirs and the Jersey City reservoirs now at normal levels, in the 80 percent capacity range.
