Most Jersey reservoirs are now at nor...

Most Jersey reservoirs are now at normal levels, but drought warning remains

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Over the past two months, rainfall totals in New Jersey have been in the normal- to slightly-above-normal range, and reservoir levels have been rising. Larry Hajna, a spokesman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, said for the most part, we are now in pretty good shape, with the Combined Northeast Reservoir storage, Suez Water reservoir system, the North Jersey reservoirs and the Jersey City reservoirs now at normal levels, in the 80 percent capacity range.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement 17 min crying towels 4 sale 2
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... 5 hr SnowFlake 4
Bayonne Shop rite 19 hr Former shop rite ... 1
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) Mon Pay the Phart 17
George E. Norcross Mon Election Fraud 2
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Sat jimgriffo 5
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Jan 31 Major 2
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Hudson County was issued at February 07 at 3:22PM EST

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,159 • Total comments across all topics: 278,642,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC