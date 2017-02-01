More trouble for Jersey City bodega raided last month

Garcia Deli and Grocery at 731 West Side Ave. in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.(Reena Rose Sibayan Garcia Deli and Grocery, located on the corner of Gautier Avenue, has been shut down by the city after failing a health inspection last week. It was discovered the business was operating without a food establishment license, city spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said.

